Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT
Kai, 13, is missing from his home in Eastbourne and has links to Hastings.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Kai?

"He is missing from his home in Eastbourne.

Kai, 13, is missing from his home in Eastbourne and has links to Hastings. Picture: Sussex Police
"Kai, 13, is white, around 5', of slim build, and has dark brown hair.

"He was last known to be wearing a blue tracksuit and has links to Hastings.

"If you see Kai or know his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 696 of 06/03.”

