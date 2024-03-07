Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kai, 13, is missing from his home in Eastbourne and has links to Hastings.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Kai?
"He is missing from his home in Eastbourne.
"Kai, 13, is white, around 5', of slim build, and has dark brown hair.
"He was last known to be wearing a blue tracksuit and has links to Hastings.
"If you see Kai or know his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 696 of 06/03.”