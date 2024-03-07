Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kai, 13, is missing from his home in Eastbourne and has links to Hastings.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Kai?

"He is missing from his home in Eastbourne.

"Kai, 13, is white, around 5', of slim build, and has dark brown hair.

"He was last known to be wearing a blue tracksuit and has links to Hastings.