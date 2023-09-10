BREAKING
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 14 year-old from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Police are urgently looking for Onslow, a 14 year-old, who has been missing from Eastbourne since Saturday, September 9.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for Onslow, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"The 14-year-old was last seen at 9pm last night (9 September) in Eastbourne town centre. Onslow is 5’7", of slender build, and has mousy brown hair.

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 14 year-old from Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 14 year-old from Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police
"He is last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue Nike shorts with a white stripe along the side and black Air Force 1 trainers.

"He will also be wearing a Diabetes reader on left arm. Call 999 quoting serial 560 of 10/09.”

