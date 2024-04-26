Police launch urgent appeal for 16 year-old missing from Crawley who has links to East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from Crawley who has links to East Sussex.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Jessica, 16, who is missing from Crawley.

"Jessica, who has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Maidstone, Crawley, Kent and London, was last seen at around 6.45pm on April 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22. Picture: Sussex PoliceJessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22. Picture: Sussex Police
Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is described as 5’5”, of medium build with long black hair. She is believed to be wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt, pink trousers, a black jacket and scrubs.

"If you see Jessica, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1132 of 22/04.”

Related topics:BrightonKentLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.