Police launch urgent appeal for 16 year-old missing from Crawley who has links to East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from Crawley who has links to East Sussex.
Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Jessica, 16, who is missing from Crawley.
"Jessica, who has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Maidstone, Crawley, Kent and London, was last seen at around 6.45pm on April 22.
"She is described as 5’5”, of medium build with long black hair. She is believed to be wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt, pink trousers, a black jacket and scrubs.
"If you see Jessica, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1132 of 22/04.”
