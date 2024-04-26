Police launch urgent appeal for 16 year-old missing from Crawley who has links to East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Jessica, 16, who is missing from Crawley.

"Jessica, who has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Maidstone, Crawley, Kent and London, was last seen at around 6.45pm on April 22.

Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 22. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is described as 5’5”, of medium build with long black hair. She is believed to be wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt, pink trousers, a black jacket and scrubs.