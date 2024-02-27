Police launch urgent appeal for 34 year-old missing from Broadbridge Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lauren, 34, was last seen on Monday, February 26.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Lauren, who has been reported missing from Broadbridge Heath.

“Lauren, 34, was last seen yesterday afternoon (February 26) at around 2.45pm, in Broadbridge Heath.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren, 34, was last seen on Monday, February 26. Picture: Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is 5’7”, with brown eyes and long, blond hair that is often tied up. She was wearing a khaki Parka jacket, with grey leggings and trainers.

“Lauren has links to Crawley and Reigate.”