Police launch urgent appeal for 34 year-old missing from Broadbridge Heath
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 34 year-old missing from Broadbridge Heath.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lauren, 34, was last seen on Monday, February 26.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Lauren, who has been reported missing from Broadbridge Heath.
“Lauren, 34, was last seen yesterday afternoon (February 26) at around 2.45pm, in Broadbridge Heath.
“She is 5’7”, with brown eyes and long, blond hair that is often tied up. She was wearing a khaki Parka jacket, with grey leggings and trainers.
“Lauren has links to Crawley and Reigate.”
“If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 954 of 26/02.”