Police launch urgent appeal for 37 year-old missing from Rye

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 37 year-old missing from Rye.
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
Toby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Toby who is missing from Rye.

“Toby is 37, around 6'2", and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a leather backpack and wellies.

Toby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Sussex PoliceToby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Sussex Police
Toby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Sussex Police

"Toby is believed to be driving a red Mini Cooper with vehicle registration YH68 DGJ.

“He has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven and may have travelled to these areas.

"If you see Toby, call 999 quoting reference 0492 of 04/03”

