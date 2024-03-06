Police launch urgent appeal for 37 year-old missing from Rye
Toby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Toby who is missing from Rye.
“Toby is 37, around 6'2", and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a leather backpack and wellies.
"Toby is believed to be driving a red Mini Cooper with vehicle registration YH68 DGJ.
“He has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven and may have travelled to these areas.
"If you see Toby, call 999 quoting reference 0492 of 04/03”