Toby, 37, has been missing from Rye and has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Toby who is missing from Rye.

“Toby is 37, around 6'2", and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a leather backpack and wellies.

"Toby is believed to be driving a red Mini Cooper with vehicle registration YH68 DGJ.

“He has links to Crowborough, Eastbourne and Cuckmere Haven and may have travelled to these areas.