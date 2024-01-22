Police launch urgent appeal for missing 14 year-old from Hastings
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14 year-old missing from Hastings.
Kyle, 14, is currently missing from Hastings and has links to Chessington in Greater London.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find missing teenager Kyle?
“He is white, about 5’4”, of slim build, with mousey brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas puffer jacket, a black snood or balaclava, black trousers and grey trainers.
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 648 of 21/01.”