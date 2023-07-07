In a statement Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 15-year-old Bow, who is missing from Brighton?“She was last seen in Saltdean on July 4, and also has links to Carden Park, Preston Park, Brighton seafront, Eastbourne and Newhaven.“Bow is about 5’ 6”, of slim build, and has long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a cream cardigan, grey tracksuit bottoms and black high-top Converse trainers.“Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 1276 of 03/07.”