NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 15 year-old from East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 15 year-old from East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 15-year-old Bow, who is missing from Brighton?“She was last seen in Saltdean on July 4, and also has links to Carden Park, Preston Park, Brighton seafront, Eastbourne and Newhaven.“Bow is about 5’ 6”, of slim build, and has long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a cream cardigan, grey tracksuit bottoms and black high-top Converse trainers.“Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 1276 of 03/07.”

15-year-old Bow was last seen in Saltdean on July 4. Picture: Sussex Police15-year-old Bow was last seen in Saltdean on July 4. Picture: Sussex Police
15-year-old Bow was last seen in Saltdean on July 4. Picture: Sussex Police
Related topics:BrightonPreston Park