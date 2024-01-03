Police launch urgent appeal for missing 16 year-old who has links to Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 16 year-old who has links to Eastbourne.
Jessica, 16, was last seen on Monday, January 1.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Jessica, 16, who is missing from Brighton.
"She was last seen on Monday, 1 January at around 12.10pm wearing a black jacket and jumper, black leggings and white Nike trainers.
"Jessica, who has links to Eastbourne, is described as 5’, of stocky build and dark brown hair.
"If you see Jessica, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1407 of 1/1.”