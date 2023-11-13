Police launch urgent appeal for missing 50 year-old who is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 50 year-old who they believe has travelled to Eastbourne.
Shaun, 50, is missing from Warwick and police believe he has travelled to Eastbourne.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shaun, 50, who is missing from Warwick.
“Shaun is described as 6’2” and slim, and is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne.
"If you see him, or have information about his whereabouts, report online or call 101, quoting 47230220406."