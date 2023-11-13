BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 50 year-old who is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 50 year-old who they believe has travelled to Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Shaun, 50, is missing from Warwick and police believe he has travelled to Eastbourne.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shaun, 50, who is missing from Warwick.

“Shaun is described as 6’2” and slim, and is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne.

"If you see him, or have information about his whereabouts, report online or call 101, quoting 47230220406."

