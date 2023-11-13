Police launch urgent appeal for missing 50 year-old who is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 50 year-old who they believe has travelled to Eastbourne.

Shaun, 50, is missing from Warwick and police believe he has travelled to Eastbourne.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shaun, 50, who is missing from Warwick.

“Shaun is described as 6’2” and slim, and is believed to have travelled to Eastbourne.