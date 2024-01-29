BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal for missing man from Burgess Hill who may have travelled to Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 49 year-old missing from Burgess Hill who may have travelled to Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT
Robert, 49, was last seen on January 13 and Police have raised concerns for his welfare.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 49-year-old Robert, who has been reported missing from Burgess Hill.

"Robert was last seen around 8.45pm on Saturday, January 13 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Robert, 49, was last seen on January 13 and Police have raised concerns for his welfare. Picture: Sussex PoliceRobert, 49, was last seen on January 13 and Police have raised concerns for his welfare. Picture: Sussex Police
"He is described as 6’ 2” and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, black Puma hooded jumper, blue jeans, and black shoes.

"Robert is known to have links to Hampshire, Kent and Hertfordshire. He may have also travelled to the Eastbourne area.

"If you see him or know where he is, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1169 of 13/01.”

