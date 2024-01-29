Police launch urgent appeal for missing man from Burgess Hill who may have travelled to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert, 49, was last seen on January 13 and Police have raised concerns for his welfare.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 49-year-old Robert, who has been reported missing from Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Robert was last seen around 8.45pm on Saturday, January 13 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Robert, 49, was last seen on January 13 and Police have raised concerns for his welfare. Picture: Sussex Police

"He is described as 6’ 2” and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, black Puma hooded jumper, blue jeans, and black shoes.

"Robert is known to have links to Hampshire, Kent and Hertfordshire. He may have also travelled to the Eastbourne area.