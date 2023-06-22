In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Daryl Marks, 39, who is missing from Eastbourne.“Daryl is described as 5’9 and slim, with light-brown messy hair. He is missing a front tooth and speaks with a South London accent. Daryl normally wears a tracksuit and trainers.“He has not been seen for approximately two weeks.“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 576 of 19/06.”