Police launch urgent appeal for missing man from Eastbourne

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 39 year-old man from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Daryl Marks, 39, who is missing from Eastbourne.“Daryl is described as 5’9 and slim, with light-brown messy hair. He is missing a front tooth and speaks with a South London accent. Daryl normally wears a tracksuit and trainers.“He has not been seen for approximately two weeks.“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 576 of 19/06.”

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 39 year-old man from Eastbourne. Pic by Sussex Police
