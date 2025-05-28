Police launch urgent appeal to try locate 67-year-old man reported missing from Hastings

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:52 BST
Police have launched an urgent public appeal to try and locate a man reported missing from Hastings.

Police said that Anthony, 67, was last seen at about 8.20pm on May 26 in the town.

A police spokesperson added: “Anthony is 5'7" with a grey beard and long grey shoulder-length hair.

"He was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans, and green trainers.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 773 of 27/05.”

Related topics:Hastings PoliceHastingsPoliceSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice