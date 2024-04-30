Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ 16-year-old Barry.

"He was last seen in the town at about 7pm on Monday, April 29,” a police statement on social media read.

"Barry is 5ft 7in of stocky build, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black and white Adidas trainers.

“Officers believe he also has links to Chichester, Bognor, Yapton and Walberton.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach but to call 999 and quote serial 1361 of 24/04.”

1 . Have you see this missing boy? Police officers are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ 16-year-old Barry Photo: Adur and Worthing Police