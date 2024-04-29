Police launch witness appeal following 'suspicious incidents' in Arundel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appeal comes after officers were called out to 17 different reports of a man acting suspiciously in Arundel between January 2022 and February 2024.

It’s believed each incident concerns the same man, who has been described as about six feet tall, 50 years old, and has been seen on some occasions wearing a balaclava.

