Police launch witness appeal following 'suspicious incidents' in Arundel
The appeal comes after officers were called out to 17 different reports of a man acting suspiciously in Arundel between January 2022 and February 2024.
It’s believed each incident concerns the same man, who has been described as about six feet tall, 50 years old, and has been seen on some occasions wearing a balaclava.
"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Abandon,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.