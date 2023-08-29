BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Police officers are 'already overrun and exhausted' Sussex Police Federation says

Sussex Police officers are ‘already overrun and exhausted’ the Sussex Police Federation has said after Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged departments across the country to follow up on every lead and investigate every theft.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST
Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

Braverman said criminals are "often effectively free to break certain laws,” and urged officers to crackdown on low level crimes by using evidence from smart doorbells and dashcams to track law-breakers down.

Police organisations up and down the country have spoken out against the announcement, however, often explaining that police departments are overworked and understaff as is, while making clear that shifting the focus to low-level crimes might divert valuable resources from investigations into more serious crimes like murder or rape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining the chorus of dissent is the Sussex Police Federation, which was established by the Police Act in 1919, to represent officers in all manners related to their welfare and efficiency. Unable to take political or industrial action, it seeks to improve the pay and working conditions of police officers across Sussex by representing officers, influencing policy and informing the public about police work.

"Of course, our hard-working police officers want to investigate every crime, they are the people who pick up the pieces and actually support victims of crime, that’s why they joined the Police,” said Raffaele Cioffi, Deputy Chair of Sussex Police Federation.

“The uncomfortable truth is sadly they are already overrun and exhausted due to the mountain of paperwork and additional forms to fill in, spending up to four time longer in the police stations rather than out on the street catching criminals.“What we all desperately need to see is a clear plan from the Home Office on how this will be delivered… funnily enough, there’s been no mention of this at all."Yet again we see another promise that - under the current structure - police officers know is unachievable.”

Steve Hartshorn, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales added: "Undoubtedly each and every police officer in the country wants to provide par excellence service to the members of the communities they diligently serve and protect."But, unfortunately, headline grabbing announcements by the government will not help officers provide that service. It can only be done if the government provides adequate resources to officers and makes sustained investment in the police service."