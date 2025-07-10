Police on the hunt for teen missing from Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
Have you seen Ashish?placeholder image
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for an 17-year-old boy who is missing from Bognor Regis.

Ashish, pictured, was last seen on July 4. Police say he is 5’7”, with short black hair and a gold earring in his left ear. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark hooded top with Mercedes logo and black trainers with red and white colours on the heel. Officers are concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Ashish or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1447 of 05/07.

