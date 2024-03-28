Police on the lookout for missing Chichester woman, 38, who was last seen in Worthing
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Erika, 38, who was last seen at 4am yesterday (March 27), in Worthing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
She is of medium build with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket, a dark Superdry hooded top, dark trousers with a pattern and brown shoes. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts has been asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 142 of 27/03.