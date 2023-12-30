Police on the lookout for missing Worthing woman, 53
Sussex Police are on the lookout for a missing Worthing woman today (December 30).
Alexandra, also known as Sandi, was reported missing from Worthing on December 19. Sussex Police say she has strong ties to Brighton. She is 53 years old, 5’2” tall, with long dark hair with grey roots. The side of her head is shaved and she has a Scottish accent.
If you see her, or have any information that might help Police, call 999 quoting serial number 643 of 27/12.