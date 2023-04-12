Sussex Police had originally launched an appeal for the whereabouts of Gareth, who went missing on Saturday, April 8, on Monday, April 10.
In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to locate Gareth who has been reported missing from Polegate.
“The 55-year-old was last seen in Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 8.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare.
“He is described as a stocky white man, 6'1", with grey hair.
“Gareth is believed to be wearing the clothes seen in this picture – white puffa-style coat, white hooded jumper underneath and dark jogging bottoms.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quite serial 1151 of 08/04.”