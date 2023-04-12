Police have renewed an appeal for a 55 year-old man who was reported missing from Polegate.

Sussex Police had originally launched an appeal for the whereabouts of Gareth, who went missing on Saturday, April 8, on Monday, April 10.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to locate Gareth who has been reported missing from Polegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 55-year-old was last seen in Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 8.

Police have renewed an appeal for a 55 year-old man who was reported missing from Polegate.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is described as a stocky white man, 6'1", with grey hair.

“Gareth is believed to be wearing the clothes seen in this picture – white puffa-style coat, white hooded jumper underneath and dark jogging bottoms.