Police renew appeal for 55 year-old man missing from Polegate

Police have renewed an appeal for a 55 year-old man who was reported missing from Polegate.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

Sussex Police had originally launched an appeal for the whereabouts of Gareth, who went missing on Saturday, April 8, on Monday, April 10.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to locate Gareth who has been reported missing from Polegate.

“The 55-year-old was last seen in Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 8.

Police have renewed an appeal for a 55 year-old man who was reported missing from Polegate.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as a stocky white man, 6'1", with grey hair.

“Gareth is believed to be wearing the clothes seen in this picture – white puffa-style coat, white hooded jumper underneath and dark jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quite serial 1151 of 08/04.”

