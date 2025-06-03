Police renew public appeal for man reported missing from Eastbourne

Police have renewed its appeal to try and locate a man who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

The force said that William, also known as Bill, was last seen on Monday, June 2.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are still urgently searching for William, also known as Bill, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

“William, 63, is 6’ tall, and believed to be wearing a black beanie hat, blue jeans and trainers.

"William has links to Seaford, Meads and the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne.

"If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 383 of 02/06.”

