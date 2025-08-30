Police respond to concerns over 'swords' seen in Crawley

Police have responded to locals’ concerns about people carrying ‘swords’ in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Police said they received reports of people ‘carrying sheathed ceremonial swords’ in public on August 28.

The police force confirmed via Facebook that these sightings were of kirpans, a ceremonial blade carried by Khalsa Sikhs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in liaison with Sikh community leaders, who have informed us that there are a number of Sikh religious events taking place now and into September when there will be more sightings of Sikhs carrying a ceremonial blade, a kirpan, across their body as part of their religious dress and practice," a Crawley Police spokesperson said.

Police stock image. Photo: National World

"The kirpan is not seen as a weapon and should never be carried in a threatening manner.

“We understand members of the public may be concerned if they see a blade and they should always report any threatening behaviour.

"Public safety is our priority and officers will always assess the context of any report made to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work closely with faith communities and want to raise awareness that the kirpan is a religious symbol and lawful when worn appropriately.

“Sussex Police is committed to fostering understanding, inclusion, and respect for all communities. Sikh residents have long contributed positively to the region, and we encourage continued dialogue to support mutual understanding.”