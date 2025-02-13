Police search for boy, 14, missing from West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 07:34 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 07:55 BST
Police in West Sussex are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Crawley Police posted an appeal on social media on Wednesday evening (February 12).

"We are looking for Broadie who has been reported missing from Crawley Down,” the post read.

“The 14-year-old was last seen on Tuesday (February 11) at 5pm.

"Broadie is 5ft 4in, slim with short blond hair and was last seen wearing a blue, black and grey puffa jacket, black and grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.”

Police said Broadie also has links to East Grinstead and Crawley.

If you see Broadie – or have any information about his whereabouts – phone 101, quoting serial 1483 of 11/02.

1. Teenager reported missing

If you see Broadie – or have any information about his whereabouts – phone 101, quoting serial 1483 of 11/02 Photo: Crawley Police

