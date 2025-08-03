Police search for missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Brighton

By Henry Bryant
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 12:04 BST
Sussex Police are searching for this missing boyplaceholder image
Police are searching for a missing boy, who was last seen in Brighton.

On a Facebook post, Sussex Police released a statement appealing to the public.

The statement read: “We are continuing to search for missing Aleksander, who was last seen in Brighton.

"The 17-year-old from Staffordshire was last seen at 1pm on 26 July in Trafalgar Street.

Sussex Police are searching for this missing boyplaceholder image
"Aleksander is 5’ 10” with short dark brown hair, and has a tattoo on his inner left forearm of three people in a silhouette. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black jeans.”

Police added that if you see Aleksander, phone 999, quoting serial 1051 of 25/07.

