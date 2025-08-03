Police search for missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Brighton
Police are searching for a missing boy, who was last seen in Brighton.
The statement read: “We are continuing to search for missing Aleksander, who was last seen in Brighton.
"The 17-year-old from Staffordshire was last seen at 1pm on 26 July in Trafalgar Street.
"Aleksander is 5’ 10” with short dark brown hair, and has a tattoo on his inner left forearm of three people in a silhouette. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black jeans.”
Police added that if you see Aleksander, phone 999, quoting serial 1051 of 25/07.
