Sussex Police are searching for this missing boy

Police are searching for a missing boy, who was last seen in Brighton.

On a Facebook post, Sussex Police released a statement appealing to the public.

The statement read: “We are continuing to search for missing Aleksander, who was last seen in Brighton.

"The 17-year-old from Staffordshire was last seen at 1pm on 26 July in Trafalgar Street.

"Aleksander is 5’ 10” with short dark brown hair, and has a tattoo on his inner left forearm of three people in a silhouette. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black jeans.”

Police added that if you see Aleksander, phone 999, quoting serial 1051 of 25/07.