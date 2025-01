Tahlia, 15, has been reported missing from Henfield in West Sussex – but has links across the county.

"Can you help us find 15-year-old Tahlia?” Adur and Worthing Police wrote on social media.

"She is missing from Henfield, but also has links to Brighton, Worthing, Southwick and Portslade.

“Tahlia is about 5ft 3in, of slim build, and has long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a black coat.”

If you see her, please call 101 or report it to the police online, quoting serial 1348 of 02/10.

