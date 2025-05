Adur and Worthing Police issued a social media appeal.

"Have you seen Ragib who has been reported missing from Worthing?” the post read.

"The 28-year-old was last seen at 1.15pm on Friday, July 12.

“He also has links to Brighton and Hove.

"Ragib is slim, 5ft 4in with a beard. He was last seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit hooded top, and slightly darker bottoms, with brown boots.”

Police asked anyone who sees Ragib – or knows of his whereabouts – to call 101 and quote serial 865 of 12/07.

