Police search for missing man in Sussex

The police are searching for a missing man in Sussex.

The 66-year-old man has been reported missing from Brighton.

“John is 5ft 7in, of slim build and has short grey hair,” a police appeal on social media read.

"He has green eyes and wears glasses and has tattoos on his back.

John has links to the Worthing area and 'has been known to travel' to Nottingham, Newcastle and Scotland.

If you see John, you can make a report to the police by calling 101, quoting reference 420 of 28/04.