Police search for missing teenage girl believed to be in East Sussex

"Have you seen Renee who has been reported missing?” a social media post read.
"The 16-year-old left an address in Nottingham on June 20. It is believed she is in the Hastings area.
“Renee is 5ft 4in and has long brown hair, with earrings and a nose piercing.
“She was last seen changing into black or dark clothing from a white chequered shirt and baggy blue jeans or jogging bottoms.”
Police said Renee is also believed to be carrying a black handbag and a white tote bag.
“Officers are concerned for her welfare,” the appeal added.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101 and quote serial 985 of 23/06.