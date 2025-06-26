Police search for missing teenage girl believed to be in East Sussex

Hastings Police shared a public appeal on Wednesday afternoon (June 25).

"Have you seen Renee who has been reported missing?” a social media post read.

"The 16-year-old left an address in Nottingham on June 20. It is believed she is in the Hastings area.

“Renee is 5ft 4in and has long brown hair, with earrings and a nose piercing.

“She was last seen changing into black or dark clothing from a white chequered shirt and baggy blue jeans or jogging bottoms.”

Police said Renee is also believed to be carrying a black handbag and a white tote bag.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare,” the appeal added.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101 and quote serial 985 of 23/06.