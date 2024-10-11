Chichester Police, Arun Police and Hastings Police have shared an appeal on social media.

“We’re searching for Hedley, 16, who is missing from Hastings,” the post read.

"Hedley, who has links to Chichester, Angmering and Barnham, was last seen around 1pm on October 5.

“He is 5ft 9in, slim, and has dark brown short hair. He was believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.”

If you see Hedley, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 776 of 05/10.