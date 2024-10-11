Police search for missing teenager with links across Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:55 GMT
The police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy in Sussex.

Chichester Police, Arun Police and Hastings Police have shared an appeal on social media.

“We’re searching for Hedley, 16, who is missing from Hastings,” the post read.

"Hedley, who has links to Chichester, Angmering and Barnham, was last seen around 1pm on October 5.

“He is 5ft 9in, slim, and has dark brown short hair. He was believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.”

If you see Hedley, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 776 of 05/10.

Can you help the police find Lewis, who has been reported missing from Brighton?

1. Police search for missing teenager

Can you help the police find Lewis, who has been reported missing from Brighton? Photo: Brighton and Hove Police

Related topics:SussexPoliceChichester PoliceHastings PoliceHastingsAngmeringBarnham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice