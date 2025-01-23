Amira was last seen at about 12.30pm on Monday (January 20) in Haywards Heath, police said.

“Amira is 5ft 6in with shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey cropped jumper, a beige oodie with bear ears on the hood and off-white Crocs,” a police appeal on social media read.

“She has links to Littlehampton, Brighton, Gatwick, Crawley, London, Manchester, Cambridge and Hereford.”

If you see Amira or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to phone 101, quoting serial 1027 of 20/01.

