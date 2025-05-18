Police search for teenage girl missing from West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th May 2025, 19:12 BST
A teenage girl has been reported missing from a village in West Sussex.

Arun Police has posted an appeal on social media.

This read: “Have you seen Darcie, who is 13 and missing from Yapton?

"Darcie is 5ft 7in, has long dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie, black shorts, black socks and fluffy black and tan sliders.

The police are searching for 13-year-old Darcie, who is missing from Yaptonplaceholder image
"As well as Yapton, Darcie has links to Bognor, Barnham, East Preston and Littlehampton. She also is known to frequent areas in Hampshire and Somerset.”

If you see Darcie, you are asked contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference 385 of 18/05.

