Police search for wanted man in Sussex

Surrey Police is appealing for the public's help to locate Gavin Pratt, 56, of Brighton, who is ‘wanted for fraud offences and failing to appear at court’.

"Gavin is described as a white man with a medium build,” a social media appeal read.

"He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He has links to the Brighton area.”

The appeal was shared by Brighton and Hove Police, which added: “Can you help our Surrey colleagues find this wanted person?”

If you see Gavin or have any information that can help locate him, contact the police online or by calling 101 – quoting PR/45240099705.

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

