Police searching for a man in possession of a bladed weapon in Crawley

Sussex Police officers are searching for a man believed to be in possession of a bladed article in Crawley.

A spokesperson said police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a bladed article in Dorsten Square, Crawley, at 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday, September 14).

"An extensive area search was conducted but there was no trace of the suspect, who is described as a 5’7” white male, wearing a grey jumper and black trousers,” they said.

"A second suspect is described as a black male, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and carrying a Nike Jordan backpack with white writing and a red logo.