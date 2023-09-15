Police searching for a man in possession of a bladed weapon in Crawley
Sussex Police officers are searching for a man believed to be in possession of a bladed article in Crawley.
A spokesperson said police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a bladed article in Dorsten Square, Crawley, at 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday, September 14).
"An extensive area search was conducted but there was no trace of the suspect, who is described as a 5’7” white male, wearing a grey jumper and black trousers,” they said.
"A second suspect is described as a black male, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and carrying a Nike Jordan backpack with white writing and a red logo.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1257 of 14/09.”