Police searching for missing 16-year-old who could be in Bognor
Police are searching for a missing boy.
A statement from Bedfordshire Police police read: “The 16-year-old was last seen in Bedford Sunday morning.
"He is described as around 5’8”, with short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a blue durag, black jumper and black trainers.
"Anyone who has seen Riley or with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/qY3By, quoting reference 496 of 21 September.”
On Tuesday, September 23, Arun Police released a statement on Facebook, which read: “Can you help Bedfordshire Police find Riley?
"He may be in the Bognor area.”