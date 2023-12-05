Police searching for missing man in West Sussex - Call 999 if you see him
An urgent search is underway after a man was reported missing from a West Sussex village.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for missing Daryll from Angmering’.
"The 34-year-old was last seen on Sunday, December 3,” a police spokesperson said.
"He is 5ft 11in of very slim build with dark messy style hair and has a goatie style beard. He maybe wearing a hat. He has links to Ockley, Surrey.
“If you see Daryll, phone 999 and quote serial 882 of 04/12.”