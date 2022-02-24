Police searching for missing Surrey woman who has connections to Brighton and 'parts of' West Sussex

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find missing woman Leighann Weaver from Woking.

"Leighann, 29 hasn't been seen since leaving an address in Woking earlier today (23 February) and we are growing concerned.

"Leighann is described as a White woman, around 5ft 7" with bright blue, long hair. She wears glasses and there is a possibility that she is wearing a grey cardigan and a black backpack.

"She has connections to Brighton and parts of West Sussex as well as Walton and Chertsey.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Leighann or have any information on her whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency."

If you can help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/P22040386 via:

Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page

Surrey Police's online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Or calling Surrey Police on 101.