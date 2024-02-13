Police searching for 'vulnerable' teenager missing from Crawley
Police are searching for a ‘vulnerable’ teenager who is missing from Crawley.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re currently searching for teenager Luchia, who is vulnerable and missing from Crawley.
"The 13-year-old is white, about 5’6”, of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red camo windbreaker jacket, a grey Nike hoodie and carrying a black Nike backpack.
"She may have used the rail network including Three Bridges railway station, and our enquiries into her disappearance are ongoing.
"Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 10 of 13/02.”