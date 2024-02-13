Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re currently searching for teenager Luchia, who is vulnerable and missing from Crawley.

"The 13-year-old is white, about 5’6”, of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red camo windbreaker jacket, a grey Nike hoodie and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She may have used the rail network including Three Bridges railway station, and our enquiries into her disappearance are ongoing.