Police searching for young man missing from Chichester - Dial 999 if you see him

The police are searching for a young man, reported missing from Chichester.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 17:50 GMT
Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 24-year-old Liam.

"Liam is described as 6ft 2in and slim,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was last seen on Tuesday wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, grey Nike trainers, black socks, and a black and white knitted scarf.

Anyone who sees Liam, or have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, quoting 697 of 12/03. Photo: Sussex PoliceAnyone who sees Liam, or have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, quoting 697 of 12/03. Photo: Sussex Police
"He may also be in possession of a blue and white sleeping bag and a red woolly hat.”

Police said Liam has links to Chichester and Hampshire.

Anyone who sees him, or have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, quoting 697 of 12/03.

