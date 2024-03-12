Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 24-year-old Liam.

"Liam is described as 6ft 2in and slim,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was last seen on Tuesday wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, grey Nike trainers, black socks, and a black and white knitted scarf.

Anyone who sees Liam, or have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, quoting 697 of 12/03. Photo: Sussex Police

"He may also be in possession of a blue and white sleeping bag and a red woolly hat.”

Police said Liam has links to Chichester and Hampshire.