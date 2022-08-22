Police speak out on probe into deaths at Horsham care homes
Sussex Police have spoken out on an investigation into the deaths of 13 people at Horsham care homes.
The investigation was first launched five years ago after 13 people died at nine homes all run by the same company – Sussex Health Care – which has since changed its name to Silverlake Care.
The company closed six of its homes last year after previously shutting The Laurels in Horsham in 2020.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The investigation into Sussex Health Care (now Silverlake Care) continues.
Most Popular
"This police-led investigation, supported by safeguarding partner agencies, commenced as a result of safeguarding concerns raised by West Sussex County Council for a number of patients at nine Sussex Health Care premises.
"Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of whom 13 had died.“The investigation has focused on potential offences of wilful neglect, failing to discharge general health and safety duties at work, manslaughter by gross negligence, and corporate manslaughter; whether by the actions of individual staff or due to corporate failings by Sussex Health Care.
"We interviewed 28 people under caution in connection with the investigation.“We liaised extensively with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout the investigation, and reports on nine of the deaths were submitted to the CPS. “Three of those deaths are continuing to undergo further consideration by the CPS.“In the other cases there was insufficient evidence to justify a prosecution.“The families of the deceased residents who are no longer part of the criminal enquiry have been informed and we continue to keep families who are still involved updated as the investigation progresses.”