Police speak out on probe into deaths at Horsham care homes

The investigation was first launched five years ago after 13 people died at nine homes all run by the same company – Sussex Health Care – which has since changed its name to Silverlake Care.

The company closed six of its homes last year after previously shutting The Laurels in Horsham in 2020.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The investigation into Sussex Health Care (now Silverlake Care) continues.

Sussex Police have issued a statement on their five-year-long investigation into deaths at care homes in and around Horsham - all run by the same company

"This police-led investigation, supported by safeguarding partner agencies, commenced as a result of safeguarding concerns raised by West Sussex County Council for a number of patients at nine Sussex Health Care premises.

"Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of whom 13 had died.“The investigation has focused on potential offences of wilful neglect, failing to discharge general health and safety duties at work, manslaughter by gross negligence, and corporate manslaughter; whether by the actions of individual staff or due to corporate failings by Sussex Health Care.