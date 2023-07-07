Officers are running Operation Terrain in a bid to identify and catch those responsible for the thefts of a number of motorcycles across the Eastbourne area. In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “Last week officers stopped a large group of motorcycles in Eastbourne and all bikers were happy to engage with police and after checks came back clear, they were free to go on their way.“Random checks continue as part of our investigations into the recent motorcycle thefts in the area, and Officers are still urging the public to report any suspicious behaviour and any abandoned motorcycles.“Anyone with information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Terrain, read more about our ongoing investigation online here: https://www.sussex.police.uk/.../police-launch-operation.../”