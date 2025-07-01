Police to ‘focus attention’ around Hampden Park following reports of anti-social behaviour

Police have announced that it will ‘focus its attention’ around Hampden Park this summer following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The force confirmed that it would take ‘extra steps’ over the coming months focusing on hotspot areas of anti-social behaviours.

PCSO (Police Community Support Officer) Alison Hadlow for Hampden Park said: “This summer I am going to be focusing particular attention on hotspot areas of anti-social behaviour that have been reported to me by residents and businesses in the area.

"In partnership with Friends of Hampden Park, and through conversations with local youngsters in the area, I am looking at ways of improving the Skate Park to make it a more welcoming place for kids of all ages to use over the holiday.

"In partnership with the Council, we are tackling anti-social behaviour, such as the lighting of fires, through a greater presence in the park.

"I have also been made aware to anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the station carpark and I will be increasing the evening patrols there, as well as youth related ASB around Eastbourne Sports Park, all of which I will be focussing on this summer.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “If you have seen an increase in ASB around Hampden Park and surrounding areas, please let PCSO Hadlow know when you see her around

"Contact us 24/7, 365 online or by calling 101.”