Police to host 'day of action' after 'deliberate fire' started in Eastbourne

Police are set to host a ‘day of action’ after a ‘deliberate fire’ and anti-social behavior was reported in Eastbourne.

Police said that the day of action would take place in Hampden Park on Monday, July 28 following reports made to them by the public.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As a result of recent patrols in Hampden Park, you’ve told us both issues with ASB and deliberate fire starting in the park area.

“To identify and tackle this issue your local PCSO for Hampden Park has arranged a community get together with partners on Monday, July 28 from 10am to 2pm.

“Please join us starting at the Hampden Park café at 10am for a day of action and awareness with partners and local council representatives, to see and hear firsthand how we are tackling ASB in your area.

“We have also invited along ESFRS who will be around to speak to youngsters about the dangers and consequences of fire starting, as well as both Police and council officers and staff who you can speak to, to raise any issues, ask questions or share information with.

“These extra steps this Summer are aimed at ensuring everyone can enjoy Summer safely without fear of ASB in their local communities; together we can have safer streets, less crime and a more confident community.

“If you see something, say something - report online, in person or by calling 101, if we aren’t aware we can’t act.

“In an emergency always call 999.”