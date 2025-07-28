Police to host ‘tackling serious violence event’ in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have announced that it will host an evening of awareness event in how the force is tackling ‘serious violence’ in the town.

Residents have been invited by Police to join officers, staff and partners on Saturday, August 9 from 5pm to 7pm at the Eastbourne Police POD for an evening of awareness, support and reporting around all things ‘serious violence’, including VAWG (violence against women and girls), drug and knife related crime.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Supporting women and girls in the community; come along and hear firsthand from our VAWG coordinator on the ongoing work Sussex Police are conducting to help keep you safe, as well as obtain the latest crime prevention advice and takeaway tools; including anti-spiking bottle toppers to help keep you safe on nights out this Summer.

“Hear how Eastbourne Night Safety Marshalls (NSM), and Eastbourne Street Pastors are supporting Police to help keep you safe this Summer; from additional partner patrols, to dedicated ‘safe-spaces’ set up at venues across the town should you find yourself in trouble - we are all here for you.

“Knife amnesty and knife crime support; help keep our streets knife free. Find support, and advice on what to do if you or someone you may know may be involved in knife crime, as well as find out details of your nearest no questions asked knife amnesty bins where you can surrender knives or other sharp potential weapons across Sussex.

“Parents or carers of young children or young adults, come along to speak to different policing teams on how we can help support you in opening up conversations with youngsters should you be concerned they may be involved in serious or violent crime, including advice and support on both knife and drug related crime.”