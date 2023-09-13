Police visit Hampden Park church to give presentation on frauds and scams

Members of the Eastbourne Neighbouring Policing Team visited a church in Hampden Park to give a presentation on frauds and scams.

Members of the Eastbourne Neighbouring Policing Team visited a church in Hampden Park to give a presentation on frauds and scams. Picture: Sussex Police

On Sunday, September 10, officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team were invited to The Broadway United Church in Hampden Park to give a presentation on the different types of frauds and scams that the police have been seeing recently in the town.

The officers gave the presentation to the congregation as well as to other residents from the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO Gowing said: “It was such a privilege to be invited and to speak with the congregation, thank you for having us along.

"Each month we see many incidents of fraudsters targeting our residents in an attempt to defraud them, and we continue to work hard to prevent this and support vulnerable victims of fraud or scams.