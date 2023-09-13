Police visit Hampden Park church to give presentation on frauds and scams
On Sunday, September 10, officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team were invited to The Broadway United Church in Hampden Park to give a presentation on the different types of frauds and scams that the police have been seeing recently in the town.
The officers gave the presentation to the congregation as well as to other residents from the local area.
PCSO Gowing said: “It was such a privilege to be invited and to speak with the congregation, thank you for having us along.
"Each month we see many incidents of fraudsters targeting our residents in an attempt to defraud them, and we continue to work hard to prevent this and support vulnerable victims of fraud or scams.
“Always remember, if something seems to good to be true, 99 per cent of the time it is.”