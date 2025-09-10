Policing Teams hold community meeting in Eastbourne to discuss how how anti-social behaviour is being tackled

Eastbourne Policing Teams held a community meeting in Sovereign Harbour to discuss how officers are helping to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and crime in the area.

On Saturday, September 6 officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team held a community meeting outside The Waterfront to ‘offer support and advice, as well as updates on recent patrols and activities being conducted in the past few months’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The meeting which was an opportunity for locals to not only speak to officers and report concerns; was also a chance to hear firsthand from the officers who patrol their area on the work being conducted to tackle recently reported crime and ASB.

“Including updates on patrols over the Summer months following youth related ASB and anti-social driving around the harbour, as well as the continued work with local businesses and harbour partners following reports of business crime at The Crumbles.

“On the day officers were also joined by partners and local Councillors, including Sovereign Harbour Residents Association SHRA committee members, McDonalds Management, and the Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator for Silver Strand; further giving local residents the opportunity to meet and speak to partners and coordinators about any current concerns in the area.

“A huge thank you to both partners and residents for taking to time out to come along to speak with us; community reporting is key in supporting local officer patrols and the work being conducted in the area to keep everyone safe.

“Remember you can contact us 24/7 either by calling 101 or reporting online (all non-emergency reporting and support), and by calling 999 in an emergency.”