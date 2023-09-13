A sickly badger was rescued by experts working with the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) after collapsing into the bottom of a ditch in Lindfield, near Haywards Heath earlier today (September 13).

Rescuers Trevor Weeks and Brian Downing saved the critter using a dog grasper and blankets, pulling it out of the ditch despite the difficult conditions.

“You have to be very careful when handling badgers as they can look unresponsive until you touch them and then suddenly come to life” explained Trevor, “the location was also awkward being about 3-4 feet below the ground surface and with steep sides to the ditch.”

Working together, they were able to get a cage close to the badger at the bottom of the ditch in case it became lively, and used a dog catcher to keep it under control.

The poorly badger still has a ways to go. Photo: WRAS

Badgers are so strong and tough that it can be difficult to scruff them, but luckily this one didn’t put up any fight and we were able to lift him up into the cage with the help of the blanket and get him into a cage,” Trevor added.

Once rescued, the badger was loaded into a veterinary ambulance and driven to the WRAS’s casualty centre at Whitesmith, near Lewes, where vets examined the creature for injuries. Although it was unhurt, the female badger was weak, cold and dehydrated. Initial treatment with intravenous fluids and medication has helped, but the badger isn’t out of the woods yet and further tests are being carried out.

“It is a bit of a mystery as to what has happened and why. X-rays have been taken and don’t show any fractures or other problems, but our vets are keeping a close eye on her. This is one of the difficult issues we face when treating wildlife, as they can’t tell us what happened or where it hurts. Unlike pets, wildlife don’t have owners to take them to the vets or who can give the history of what has happened. This makes our job much harder as a result,” said Trevor.