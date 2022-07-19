Pop-up park to return to Eastbourne town centre

Your Eastbourne BID's Stephen Holt (middle) with traders from Victoria Place

A summer pop-up park will run in Victoria Place from Saturday, July 23-Tuesday, August 30.

Your Eastbourne BID said the section of Terminus Road running through Victoria Place will be closed for the event.

A spokesperson from Your Eastbourne BID added: “Visitors will be welcomed with newly set up tables and chairs to enjoy the Victoria Place restaurants whilst out in the sunshine.”

There will also be live music and entertainment at the park.

Organisers said: “We are thrilled to be working in Victoria Place once again to bring the summer pop-up park back for 2022.

"Last year’s pop-up park was a blast, and it brought such a great atmosphere to Victoria Place.”