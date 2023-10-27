Poppy shop in Horsham town centre now open for business – new plastic-free poppy available to purchase
and live on Freeview channel 276
The poppy shop in Horsham Town Centre is now open for business, featuring for the first time a new plastic-free poppy which can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections.
At the official opening were Horsham District Council vice-chairman Councillor Nigel Emery, Poppy Appeal organiser Joe Lyons, chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and Crawford Butler from the Royal British Legion, along with some of the shops customer assistants.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.