Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The poppy shop in Horsham Town Centre is now open for business, featuring for the first time a new plastic-free poppy which can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections.

At the official opening were Horsham District Council vice-chairman Councillor Nigel Emery, Poppy Appeal organiser Joe Lyons, chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and Crawford Butler from the Royal British Legion, along with some of the shops customer assistants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The Royal British Legion 2023 Poppy Appeal has launched. Picture contributed

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad