Poppy shop in Horsham town centre now open for business – new plastic-free poppy available to purchase

The Royal British Legion 2023 Poppy Appeal has launched.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
The poppy shop in Horsham Town Centre is now open for business, featuring for the first time a new plastic-free poppy which can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections.

At the official opening were Horsham District Council vice-chairman Councillor Nigel Emery, Poppy Appeal organiser Joe Lyons, chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and Crawford Butler from the Royal British Legion, along with some of the shops customer assistants.

The Royal British Legion 2023 Poppy Appeal has launched. Picture contributedThe Royal British Legion 2023 Poppy Appeal has launched. Picture contributed
The Royal British Legion 2023 Poppy Appeal has launched. Picture contributed

