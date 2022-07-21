Popular BBC TV show films at South Downs attraction

Charlie Ross and the Bargain Hunt crew were on site filming for an upcoming episode.

As the red and blue team enjoyed a busy shopping spree at Ardingly Antiques Fair, the presenter visited Amberley Museum.

There will be a feature including the Fire Station and the 1929 Dennis Borough of Hove Fire Engine showing the progress of what is now the Fire and Rescue Service.

Barrie Lambeth, Charlie Ross, and Tony Brooks (Photo by Joe Meacher)

Joe Meacher, the museum’s marketing officer, said “We’d like to thank our volunteers Barrie and Tony who will be featuring in the clip and the film crew for all their work involved in making this possible. Everyone involved had a fantastic time filming and we look forward to watching the episode when it airs."

A date for episode has not been released as of yet but is estimated to be shown within three to six months.

BBC Bargain Hunt crew filming at Amberley Museum (Photo by Joe Meacher)

