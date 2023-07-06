A city-centre café is set to extend its hours to open as a bistro focusing on fresh fish dishes and other locally sourced produce.

Luckes in North Street is ready to launch its new evening menu across Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and a Sunday lunch menu with an entirely gluten free sharing menu, cocktail happy hour, and a gorgeous new wine list to boot.

The business has been open in the heart of the city for the past six years and owner Melanie said the new venture has been ‘a long time coming’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to this newspaper, she said: “We have got a lovely following of regular customers and people that travel from far and wide — it’s absolutely super. The next version of the business is to open in the evenings as a bistro.”

The bar of Luckes, and one of the new menu items

Diners can expect fresh fish ‘straight from the boat’, sourced from local fisherman across West Sussex, and delicious plant based dishes. To keep food as fresh as possible, the menu will feature less fish in the winter, instead bringing in wild venison and other game meats as well as a host of vegetarian and vegan menu options.

Melanie added: "It will include lots of small and large plates, the menu is set up for sharing. It’s a very special dining experience.

“I am super excited about it. It’s been a long time coming. Lockdown was so so tough I can’t tell you. It was just horrendous. But we bounced back from that and now we've got the cost of living crisis. Then the cost of ingredients went absolutely crazy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a cocktail happy hour and we will go from lunch straight into our new evening bistro menu.

"I have taken a view that there is a place for fabulous food that is fresh and tasty and not overpriced.

"I have always loved fresh fish, and there will also be a small amount of meat and some lovely vegetarian and vegan items as well.”