A popular Felpham pub can turn its lockdown covered drinking area into a permanent fixture.

The Fox Inn in Waterloo Road applied for the removal of an existing covered drinking area to the rear elevation and to replace it with a new permanent enclosed drinking area in the same location.

Arun planning officers said: "The proposal is sensitively designed and will not cause harm to the heritage assets."

A design, access and heritage statement by Architectural Design said the independently run pub dates back to 1790.

The Fox Inn at Felpham can replace its lockdown drinking area with a permanent structure. Photo: Google Streetview

The statement said to ensure the pub's continued viability during the recent lockdowns a 'temporary, well ventilated structure was erected for the use of customers'.

"The outside drinking area has proved popular and useful to the continued financial well being of the pub," it said. "Consequently the owner wishes to create a more permanent structure which can be opened fully to the outside."